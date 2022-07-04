Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $201,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock opened at $102.73 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.97.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.