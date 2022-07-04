KG&L Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,744 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 1.5% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 3.1% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Target by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Target by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $142.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,694 shares of company stock worth $13,004,796 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

