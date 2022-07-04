Blossom Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 2,133 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Blossom Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $109.62 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

