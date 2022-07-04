Dfpg Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $477.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $192.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $547.94 and its 200 day moving average is $583.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.71 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

