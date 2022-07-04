Purus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.5% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,518,636,000 after buying an additional 197,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,403,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.17.

Broadcom stock opened at $477.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $547.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.12. The company has a market capitalization of $192.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.71 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

