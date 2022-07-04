Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $91,786,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $62,022,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $178.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.72 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

