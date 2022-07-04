Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th.

Cisco Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Cisco Systems has a payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.60 on Monday. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average is $52.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,557 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,159,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,666,000 after purchasing an additional 194,613 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

