Fermata Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $983,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $199.59 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.