180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 59 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,983,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.5% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE:BLK opened at $616.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $628.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $730.64.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.93.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.