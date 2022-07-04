Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,154 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $92.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

