Investment Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Investment Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after purchasing an additional 146,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after buying an additional 303,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,436,000 after buying an additional 325,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,176,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after buying an additional 43,532 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.12.

NYSE:EMR opened at $80.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

