Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after buying an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after acquiring an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,099,000 after acquiring an additional 225,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 573.3% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 251,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,898,000 after purchasing an additional 214,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $178.60 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.39.

