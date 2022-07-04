Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $3.94 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.1% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at $266,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 35,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 55,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock opened at $93.28 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.36.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.