Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $199.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

