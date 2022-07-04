Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,870 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 51,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $92.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $233.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

