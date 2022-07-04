180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 51,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 46.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $92.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.22. The company has a market cap of $233.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

