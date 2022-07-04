Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.8% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 0.06% of Accenture worth $128,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.03.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $280.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $177.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

