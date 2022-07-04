Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases 113 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR opened at $93.28 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.36.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.