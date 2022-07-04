iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $383.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $399.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

