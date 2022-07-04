Sfmg LLC Sells 42,093 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,093 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.4% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $85,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after buying an additional 308,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,761,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $383.09 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $399.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

