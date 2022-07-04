Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $144,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.
IVV opened at $383.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $399.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
