Elm Partners Management LLC Sells 4,884 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Elm Partners Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.2% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $383.09 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $399.76 and its 200 day moving average is $432.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

