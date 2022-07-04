Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 59 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.80.

NYSE NOC opened at $486.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $459.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.07. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

