Dfpg Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Target by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $142.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.08.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,694 shares of company stock valued at $13,004,796. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

