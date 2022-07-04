Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,642 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock opened at $139.84 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.18. The company has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

