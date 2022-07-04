Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $46.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.18.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

