Claris Advisors LLC MO Has $257,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Intel were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

Shares of INTC opened at $36.34 on Monday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.88 and a one year high of $57.46. The company has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

