Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its position in Intel by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 5,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Intel by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,442,640 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $71,497,000 after buying an additional 49,263 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.88 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

