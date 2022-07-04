Ballast Advisors LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,399 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.72.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

