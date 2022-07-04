Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 17,458 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,458 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Intel by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,610 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Intel by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 70,220 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Intel by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 293,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after buying an additional 22,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,952 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.69.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.72.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.