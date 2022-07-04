Cypress Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 385.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Altria Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Altria Group by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

MO stock opened at $42.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.99. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

