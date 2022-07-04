Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $298,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,313,000 after purchasing an additional 250,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,950,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,790,000 after buying an additional 126,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,132,000 after buying an additional 93,126 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $102.73 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.97.

