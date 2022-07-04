Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,593 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $123.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.89. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

