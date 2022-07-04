Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,537 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $111.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

