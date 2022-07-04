The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.29.

NYSE GS opened at $299.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.15 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

