Disciplined Investments LLC Acquires 235 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

PEP opened at $169.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.77 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

