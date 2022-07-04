Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 256,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 54,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 46,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY opened at $76.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $163.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

