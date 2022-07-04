Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 271.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,229 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.27.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $86.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.46 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.