Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 16,553 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 151.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,553 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 16,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 46.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $523,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 58.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,140,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,296,000 after purchasing an additional 419,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $76.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average of $70.95. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $163.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

