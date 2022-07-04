Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $39.75 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 786,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,162 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $39,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

FLOT opened at $49.93 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50.

