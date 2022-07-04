KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 360.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,995 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.0% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 152 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Adobe by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $368.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $396.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.65. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

