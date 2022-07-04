First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 1.2% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 475,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $794,000.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $41.10 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

