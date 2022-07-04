Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 6,884 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.7% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.40 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $53.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

