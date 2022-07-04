Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,244 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,153 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,395 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,470,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $44.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.