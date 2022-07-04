Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 28,990 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 2.6% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 56,287 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 115,070 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

