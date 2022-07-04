Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,587,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 16,472 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.7% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.09% of Abbott Laboratories worth $187,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 252,630 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 57,432 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 270.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT opened at $110.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

