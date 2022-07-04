iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 109.8% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,343,000 after purchasing an additional 34,018 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 105,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 31,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brewster Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 64,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

IWM opened at $171.41 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.04 and a 200-day moving average of $196.10.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

