Sweet Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock opened at $58.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.