Investment Partners LTD. Sells 1,684 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $199.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

