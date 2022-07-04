Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 263 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. American National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $199.59 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

